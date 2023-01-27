2023 January 27 18:07

MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker

Container line MPC Container Ships is set to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet from next year, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm has signed a deal with Germany's INERATEC for the supply of synthetic MOO from the start of 2024, it said in a Linkedln post on Thursday.

"While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for our methanol-powered newbuildings," Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, said in the statement.

INERATEC is already producing the fuel at a plant in Frankfurt. After the commissioning phase the company will be able to produce up to 3.5 million liters/year of synthetic MOO, sustainable aviation fuel and synthetic chemicals. The firm then plans to set up additional production sites around the world.