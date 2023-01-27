  • Home
  • 2023 January 27 16:48

    Vostochny Port handled 12 thousand TEU in 2022

    Image source: Vostochny Port
    One train with containers in gondola cars is currently shipped every 1.5-2 days

    In 2022, Vostochny Port handled 12,000 TEU of containerized cargo, Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects, told journalists. According to the stevedoring company, representatives of Russia’s leading media were made acquainted with the process of container cargo handling by Vostochny Port JSC on January 27.

    As part of its business diversification, the stevedore completed transformation of one its handling sites by November 2021. Infrastructure of the multipurpose handling facility was converted with the focus on the functions of a multimodal export/import container hub. Port facilities were improved to meet the new tasks and goals, handling equipment was purchased to make and ship container trains.

    “In 2021, we actually initiated the resumption of containers shipment in gondola cars. For that purpose, we organized the terminal operation and ensured safety of container transportation in gondola cars. From hat time, Vostochny Port has been a link in containerization, and we are set to develop and invest in this business. We performed the first loading of containers into gondola cars back in November 2021, sent several trains in test mode. In 2022, we handled 12,000 TEU of containerized cargo and now we ship about one train in 1.5-2 days, depending on the supply of gondola cars. We send unloaded gondola cars from the Specialized Coal Terminal to be loaded with containers at the Universal Complex. It is extremely important for us, as participants in the transportation process, to prevent sending of empty trains in the opposite direction. We are striving to implement a "closed" cycle of export-import cargo transportation," said Irina Olkhovskaya.

    As of today, loading and unloading operations at the Universal Complex are carried out by reach-stackers. Compared to their predecessors, the gantry cranes, these handling machines are characterized by high maneuverability and fast container handling. In order to preserve the cargo during the delivery process and speed up the loading of containers into gondola cars, a technology was developed at the port for fixing containers in gondola cars with the help of a bar and special rubber compensators.

    “Together with Russian Railways, we held all the necessary tests and developed seven specifications for loading 40-foot and 20-foot containers in both standard and innovative railcars. The success we have achieved was in making the speed of loading containers into gondola cars onto fitting platforms equal. Previously, it took 4 times more time to load containers,” said Irina Olkhovskaya.

    During the visit to Vostochny Port, media representatives also got acquainted with the work of the Specialized Coal Terminal the berthing capacity of which was increased from 55 to 58 million tonnes in December 2022. “We have implemented an investment project, the ultimate goal of which is to increase the acceptance of the merchant fleet. We started the construction of the berth No 52 and now the length of the waterfront is 355 meters. This allows us to increase the number of capesize vessels of up to 180,000dwt. In the future, with the further implementation of the berth construction project, we expect to increase the terminal's capacity to 70 million tonnes in the future.”

    Today, Vostochny Port  (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region)  is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2021, it handled 26.57 million tonnes of cargo.

    Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments.

    Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management. The terminal's package of the best available technologies ensuring minimization of environmental footprint is unique in Russia and worldwide. It features closed car dumpers, covered conveyor lines and stations for unloading and transfer of coal equipped with aspiration systems, shiploaders fitted with local water sprinkling systems operating round the year and ensuring environmentally safe loading of coal into ships’ holds. Environment protection is also ensured by water and snow cannons used at the coal piles as well as the system of dust and wind protection facilities of up to 23 metes high and about 3 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East, says the company.

2023 January 27

