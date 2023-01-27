2023 January 27 13:00

Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by almost 500 thousand tonnes

Total export quota to exceed 12 million tonnes

The current volume of quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia has been increased by almost 500 thousand tonnes by the Order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the official website of the Russian Government.

Measures valid up to 31 May 2023 foresee the increase of a quota for exports of ammonia nitrate by 375 thousand tonnes, sulphoammophos – by 102 thousand tonnes.

“The decision will let the producers of mineral fertilizers export the unsold products if the domestic market consumes are supplied in full,” reads the statement.

Total export quota will exceed 12 million tonnes. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is given instructions to distribute the volumes among the exporters.

The quotas are not applicable to supplies of mineral fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The newly signed document introduces amendments into the Government Order dated 20 December 2022 (№ 2353).

In 2022, Russian ports handled 24.2 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, up 25.1%, year-on-year.