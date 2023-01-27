2023 January 27 14:03

Fluxys acquires 24% stake in the largest transmission system operator in Germany

Fluxys has agreed to acquire from Macquarie Asset Management its c. 24% stake in Open Grid Europe (“OGE”), the largest transmission system operator in Germany. The acquisition fits perfectly with Fluxys’ strategy to be the essential infrastructure partner for speeding up the energy transition, according to the company's release.

Fluxys and OGE are frontrunners in decarbonisation solutions and as such are actively developing hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure connecting into hydrogen import and CO2 export projects. They also have demonstrated their commitment to ensure security of supply in the current market environment. In the context of security of supply, Fluxys is an essential partner for securing the German markets through the East-West corridor in Belgium, which is being reinforced and in a next stage can switch to hydrogen flows.



Fluxys and OGE’s infrastructure and decarbonisation projects are highly complementary, translating into an excellent cooperation between OGE and Fluxys’ subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland. This holds the prospect for Germany to create additional hydrogen import and CO2 export routes through Belgium.

Through the agreement with Macquarie Asset Management Fluxys is to acquire Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4's 23.6 % stake in OGE, alongside a 0.5 % stake owned by Halifax Regional Municipality Master Trust. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Closing is expected by the end of March 2023 upon approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions.