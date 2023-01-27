2023 January 27 11:53

Stolthaven Terminals and XL Batteries announce partnership to develop an industrial-scale flow battery

Stolthaven Terminals and XL Batteries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a flow battery with industrial-scale electricity storage capability, according to the company's release.

The partnership brings together XL Batteries’ expertise and innovations in flow battery technology and Stolthaven Terminals’ global presence in providing bulk liquid services.

A flow battery is an electrochemical energy storage device in which two chemical solutions are pumped on opposite sides of a conductive membrane. Ion transfer across the membrane allows electrical energy to be either stored or used. XL Batteries’ breakthrough chemistry provides a highly stable, efficient and sustainable solution at low cost.

As well as developing the technology, the companies will explore opportunities to apply it in the port and industrial sector. This includes the potential to support Stolthaven Terminals’ ambition to make its primary activities carbon neutral and the potential decarbonisation of surrounding industrial and residential areas by providing local energy storage. In the future, flow battery technology also offers the potential to provide shore power to ships calling at its terminals.





