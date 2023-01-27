2023 January 27 11:34

Global Ports increased rouble-denominated bond programme of VSC from RUB 30 bln to RUB 100 bln

The increase is to diversify the debt portfolio of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that Vostochnaya Stevedoring Limited Liability Company (VSC), 100 % subsidiary of the Company, has registered an increase of its Rouble-denominated Bond Programme with the Moscow Exchange from 30 billion Russian roubles up to 100 billion Russian roubles.

The Programme was registered in November 2020 and Rouble-denominated Bonds with total principal of 27.5 billion Russian roubles were issued in 2020-2022. The increase has been made with the aim of facilitating greater financial flexibility, diversification of the debt portfolio and further decrease on FX risk in line with financial policy of the Group.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts.