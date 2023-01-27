2023 January 27 10:51

Port of Rotterdam increases volumes of bunkering to 10.8 million tonnes in 2022

Last year, maritime shipping bunkered significantly more fuel in Rotterdam; 10.8 million compared to 10.2 million up to 2021. With that, demand for fuel oil, gas oil, methanol and LNG was 6.3 percent higher than in 2021, according to Port of Rotterdam's release.



Demand for biofuel-blended bunkers rose from 301,000 tonnes to 790,000 tonnes. For the first time, some sea-going vessels bunkered methanol, but from the summer of 2023, sea-going vessels will arrive on a regular basis to bunker this fuel.

Two years after the introduction of the bunker licence for bunker fuel suppliers in Rotterdam, the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority announced late last year that it will make bunker measuring systems mandatory. With the measure, the port authorities aim to make the ARA bunker market more transparent, efficient and reliable.



