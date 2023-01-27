2023 January 27 09:26

USA expands its sanction list with more Russian nationals and entities

The list includes Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and shipbuilding companies

The USA has introduced sanctions against Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia - Minister of Industry and Trade, and against Russian shipbuilding companies, according to the statement of the U.S. Department of the Treasury published on January 26.

Th list numbers 19 people including Rustam Minninkhanov, 35 organizations, 2 yachts and 5 aircraft.

Among shipyards and ship repair companies are the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center JSC, 30th Ship Repair Plant JSC, 179th Ship Repair Plant JSC, Far Eastern Plant Zvezda JSC, North-Eastern Ship Repair Center JSC, Ship Repair Center Dalzavod JSC, Central Design Bureau Lazurit JSC, Far East Institute Vostokproectverf LLC.

On 24 February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions was imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies.