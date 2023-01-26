  • Home
  • 2023 January 26 18:07

    Helsinki Shipyard floats out Swan Hellenic's ship

    Swan Hellenic today announced that SH Diana, the newest and largest ship in its ultramodern 5-star fleet, was floated out of dry dock at Helsinki Shipyard this Monday 23rd January, according to the company's release.

    SH Diana’s fitting out is now already under way, leaving her comfortably on schedule for her maiden cruise, “Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors”, which will be leaving Palermo in Italy for Lisbon in Portugal on 15 April. Diana will then make her way up the West Atlantic seaboard of Europe for explorations of the Arctic.

    Helsinki Shipyard Oy is located in the capital of Finland and specializes in shipbuilding technology and building of special vessels for demanding conditions and routes. The shipyard has a long tradition and unmatched expertise in designing and building of icebreakers and other high ice-class vessels for operations in cold environment. In addition to the arctic know-how, our specialization covers also passenger ferries and cruise ships.

    The shipyard operations date back 155 years to when Helsingfors Skeppsdocka was authorized to open a shipyard in Hietalahti on the 4th of March 1865. The shipyard is renowned as a pioneer in Finnish shipbuilding, a substantial employer and part of the history and landscape of the City of Helsinki. Swan Hellenic was relaunched in July 2020.

