2023 January 26 16:47

PIL selects LR to support decarbonisation goals and drive fleet energy efficiency

Singapore shipping line, Pacific International Lines (PIL), has engaged Lloyd’s Register fleet optimisation experts, i4 Insight, to help it reduce emissions and maximise fleet performance with a four-year fleet wide agreement, according to LR's release.

To deliver on its commitment to reduce emissions and improve fleet performance, PIL recently opened a ‘Centre for Maritime Efficiency (CME) which is powered by the i4 Platform and uses shoreside routing services as the technological backbone for achieving its goals.



PIL, ranked 12th among the world’s top container shipping lines, has 55 years of shipping experience and its mission is to “drive connectivity” by offering their customers and businesses a reliable, efficient, and innovative service.



