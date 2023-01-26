2023 January 26 15:31

Eight marine insurers publish landmark climate report

In the first Annual Disclosure Report for Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance, eight of the world’s leading marine insurers have gathered and published client data to track their hull and machinery insurance portfolio’s climate impact. The goal is to support the industry’s green transition, according to Poseidon Principles's release.

“This level of transparency is a major milestone on our journey to decarbonise the maritime industry,” says Patrizia Kern, Chair of the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance initiative and Marine Strategy Advisor – CEO Office at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

On average, the Signatories’ portfolios are 12.7% above being aligned with reaching the UN maritime-goal of at least 50% reductions of the annual greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by 2050, compared with their level in 2008. The second trajectory the Signatories track takes is more ambitious and has a goal of zero CO2 emissions in the middle of this century. The simple average score of the 100% CO2 emission reduction track is 20.8% above alignment.

In the report, member companies describe individual takeaways and how this new information will influence decision-making.

“We know there is room for improvement, both in our climate alignment score and in the data collection process itself, but that is why we wanted to be part of the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance. This is a journey we are on to learn and improve, and together with our clients, I am confident we will make the necessary progress,” says Rolf Thore Roppestad, Vice Chair of the initiative and CEO at Gard which insures about 50% of the global merchant fleet.

The Poseidon Principles were established in 2019 by the Global Maritime Forum and a number of financial institutions to create a global framework to quantitatively assess and disclose whether financial institutions’ lending portfolios are in line with climate goals. In addition to the annual report on Marine Insurance, the Poseidon Principles for Financial Institutions published their third annual disclosure report with 28 of them reporting in December 2022.

For 2023, the ambition of the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance is to get more members to join the principles, increase the contribution volume from the insurance clients and improve access to data.



Reporting Signatories:

Fidelis MGU, Gard, Hellenic Hull Management, Navium, Norwegian Hull Club, SCOR, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and Victor Insurance.

Affiliate members:

Cambiaso Risso Group, Cefor, Cosco Shipping Captive, CTX Special Risks, EF Marine, Gallagher, Lochain Patrick Insurance Brokers, Lockton Marine, WTW.



The Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance are a framework for measuring and reporting the alignment of insurers’ shipping portfolios with climate goals. Recognising insurers’ role in promoting responsible environmental stewardship throughout the maritime value chain, the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance provide them with tools to foster collaboration with clients, gain insight to enhance strategic decision-making, and address the impacts of climate change. The Annual Disclosure Report 2022 was produced by the Global Maritime Forum, which performs secretariat services for the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance, with expert support provided by UMAS and Swiss Re Institute.

The Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance are built on four principles – Assessment of climate alignment, Accountability, Enforcement, and Transparency – which they share with the Poseidon Principles for Financial Institutions and the Sea Cargo Charter. Established under the auspices of the Global Maritime Forum, the three initiatives aim to increase the transparency of environmental impacts within global seaborne trade, promote industry-wide change, and support a better future for the industry and society.