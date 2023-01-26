  • Home
  • News
  • Four companies announce joint study of large-scale and wide-area carbon capture and storage value chain project using ship transportation
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 26 14:55

    Four companies announce joint study of large-scale and wide-area carbon capture and storage value chain project using ship transportation

    ITOCHU Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., INPEX Corporation, and Taisei Corporation announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint feasibility study on a large-scale and wide-area CCS value chain project using ship transportation for companies that emit carbon dioxide in Japan.

    The four companies will jointly carry out a study for launching a joint project relating to the separation, capture, ship transportation and storage of CO2 emitted from the materials industry and other industries in which it is considered difficult to achieve decarbonization merely by electrification, introduction of hydrogen and other means and conduct a process of selecting prospective sites for CO2 storage in Japan.

    Amid mounting global momentum towards decarbonization, the Japanese Cabinet adopted the Sixth Strategic Energy Plan in October 2021, which defined CCS as a means that should be utilized to the maximum extent possible in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries with a view towards two governmental targets of carbon neutrality in 2050 and a 46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by fiscal year 2030 (from the fiscal year 2013 level). With a view to social implementation of CCS, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry set a goal of launching a public offering of CCS value chain operators, including CO2 emitting companies, in 2024 and a number of advanced CCS projects by 2030.

    Given the above governmental policy and targets as the background, ITOCHU has been taking tangible actions to realize the idea of CCS value chain business in Japan. For example, it joined the Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage Technology Research Association in June 2021. This organization aims to develop large-scale CO2 underground storage technologies for the development of sites suited for CO2 storage. ITOCHU also took part in the Research, Development and Demonstration Projects on CO2 Ship Transportation with a view to attaining wide-area ship transportation between CO2 emitters and sites appropriate for CO2 storage.

    MHI has defined the Energy Transition as a growth area that it should address strategically and positioned the building of a CO2 solutions ecosystem as one of the key initiatives in its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan. MHI has also positioned carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) as an effective means of creating a carbon-neutral society and has delivered CO2 capture plants incorporating its own high-performance technology, including one of the world’s largest, to a total of 14 locations around the world. Meanwhile, it is also developing technologies for large-scale liquefied CO2 carriers to help develop the wide-area CCS value chain project.

    INPEX is working actively to change the energy structure for the purpose of creating a net zero carbon society by 2050 while meeting energy demand in Japan and elsewhere around the world. Announced in February 2022, the Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan defined CCUS as one of the five areas where it would work intensively towards a net zero carbon society. It set a target of achieving an annual CO2 injection volume of 2.5 million tons or more by around 2030 and is conducting technology development and commercialization with the aim of becoming a leading company in the domain of CCUS.

    As a front runner in the environmental domain, TAISEI defines the acceleration of its actions towards reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 as a priority issue in its Medium-Term Business Plan and is making positive efforts for CCS. With the use of the CO2 underground storage simulation technology that it has developed through major demonstration tests in Japan and overseas, it serves as a founding member of the Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage Technology Research Association. It also takes part in the Ministry of the Environment’s “Development Project of Integrated Demonstration Facility and Supply Chain for Sustainable CCUS”.

    In the future, the four companies will work together to realize a sustainable society while meeting mounting needs from hard-to-abate industries for CO2 separation, capture, transportation and storage through the joint activity.

Другие новости по темам: CO2  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 26

18:07 Helsinki Shipyard floats out Swan Hellenic's ship
17:44 Maersk Supply Service awarded its largest solutions contract to-date in Búzios field, Brazil
17:24 Throughput of Arkhangelsk port increased by almost 25% to 6.6 million tonnes in 2022
16:47 PIL selects LR to support decarbonisation goals and drive fleet energy efficiency
15:39 Karpowership signs MoU with JSC Energy Company of Ukraine to enhance electricity supply cooperation and accelerate the use of floating power stations - Offshore Energy
15:31 Eight marine insurers publish landmark climate report
15:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 04, 2023
14:57 Sakhalin Energy produced about 11.5 mln t of LNG and 3.7 mln t of Sakhalin Blend oil in 2022
14:55 Four companies announce joint study of large-scale and wide-area carbon capture and storage value chain project using ship transportation
14:31 Spot rate for reefer containers down to USD 4 240 per FEU on main Europe to Far East route
14:02 TransContainer’s loaded traffic grows above the market in 2022
13:30 Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet takes delivery of КМТ01 trawler named Beloye Morye (White Sea)
13:03 Moody’s Ratings Agency upgrades DP World’s ratings
12:48 Freight volumes transported through border crossings at Russia’s Far Eastern Railways increased by 7% in 2022
12:43 S5 Agency World signs deal with Deutsche ReGas to manage shuttle tankers at Lubmin LNG terminal
12:03 Pacific Carriers and PaxOcean to collaborate with ABS
11:50 Mabanaft and Hapag-Lloyd sign MoU to evaluate options for the supply of ammonia as bunker fuel
11:34 RF Government nominates candidates for USC Board of Directors
11:10 H2Carrier joins the Ocean Hyway Cluster
10:52 Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires share in the private terminal and inland transport service provider in India
10:31 Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 9,493,664 TEUs in 2022
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure and PKN ORLEN sign sale and purchase agreement for Port Arthur LNG
10:10 Utrenny terminal facilities of Arctic LNG 2 project to be put into operation in May 2023
09:41 NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO
09:15 MARCON-West LLC supports Shipping Team meeting as its Sponsor

2023 January 25

18:30 East/West deployed capacity drops sharply for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year
18:06 AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers
17:50 Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022
17:35 SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy
17:21 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic
17:05 Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022
16:42 Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls
16:23 The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan
16:05 MSC linked to order for 10 LNG-powered boxships - Offshore Energy
15:42 Norsepower signs agreement with Socatra to install two Rotor Sails on MR Tanker
15:24 Poland increases imports of seaborne LPG by 73% in 2022 - Reuters
15:20 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to introduce energy-saving technologies
15:04 Nigeria's President commissions ‘West Africa’s deepest sea port’ in Lagos - The Africa Report
14:40 TechnipFMC awarded contract by Petrobras for subsea services off Brazil
14:11 Eurogate orders Konecranes' Agilon warehouse solution
13:56 Amur Region based shipyard SZOR to get RUB 80.5 million of soft-term financing for modernization
13:12 Cargo ship sinks between South Korea and Japan
13:05 Сarrying capacity of Oboronlogistics' vessels meets growing needs of Kaliningrad Region
12:32 World-unique methanol bunkering carried out in the Port of Gothenburg
12:17 Maersk and MSC to discontinue 2M alliance in 2025
12:13 Testing of the third electric ship begins in Moscow
11:52 A joint venture to retrofit a Newcastlemax bulk carrier for the reduction of CO2 emissions
11:24 Power Management System and Energy Management System combine in the ModProp project
11:05 Allseas receives contract to install converter platforms forDolWin4 and BorWin4 wind projects
10:41 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
10:32 Shipping company Veteran-Mortrans to have its financial and economic activities examined under court decision
09:41 Candela C-8 named European Powerboat of the Year 2023
09:24 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk

2023 January 24

18:37 Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International organise energy transition management training
18:10 R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
17:49 Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in Black Sea basin to grow by 15-20% in 2023
17:32 Alfa Laval introduces the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators
17:08 Port of Corpus Christi cargo volumes up 12 percent to 187.9 million tons in 2022
16:57 Over 19.5 million tonnes of LNG exported via Sabetta port (Yamal) in 2022
16:45 Royal IHC publishes Annual Report 2021