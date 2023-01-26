2023 January 26 14:57

Sakhalin Energy produced about 11.5 mln t of LNG and 3.7 mln t of Sakhalin Blend oil in 2022

Image source: Sakhalin Energy

In 2022, Sakhalin Energy exceeded the targets, producing about 11.5 million tonnes of LNG and 3.7 million tonnes of Sakhalin Blend oil. According to the company, all products were delivered to the buyers on time in full compliance with the SPA terms. The major LNG markets were Japan, China, South Korea and Indonesia, while oil was mainly sold to China, South Korea and Japan.

First Sakhalin oil and LNG cargoes have been successfully delivered to the buyers in Asia Pacific this year. Currently, Sakhalin Energy continues hydrocarbon production and shipping operations in normal mode in line with the schedule.

“Amidst unprecedented pressure on its business and operations caused by external factors, Sakhalin Energy was able to ensure stable and safe business processes, while exceeding the targets. All the time we remained fully committed to our obligations, including the one to secure reliable gas supply to the Sakhalin Oblast and the Far East. Given the importance of the project for the whole region, the Company has been implementing a rational field development scenario to ensure stable production and full implementation of social development plans,” commented Andrey Oleinikov, Sakhalin Energy's Managing Director.

New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commenced its operation on 19 August 2022. The new structure will take over the rights and obligations of the previous operator as well as its personnel with the preservation of its social support and remuneration terms.

Previously, Sakhalin-2 was operated by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Sakhalin Energy) registered on the Bermuda Islands Gazprom holding 50%, Shell - 27.5% Mitsui – 12.5%, Mitsubishi - 10%.

Sakhalin 2, Russia’s first LNG plant, produces about 11.5 million tonnes per year. The plant is fed by gas from the Piltun-Astokhskoye and Lungskoye fields of the Sakhalin shelf.