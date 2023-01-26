2023 January 26 13:30

Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet takes delivery of КМТ01 trawler named Beloye Morye (White Sea)

Image source: USC series of four vessels is under construction at Vyborg Shipyard under the investment quotas programme

SC Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet has taken the delivery of Beloye Morye (White Sea) trawler built by Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation). The flag-raising ceremony and the deployment of the trawler for fishing is scheduled for summer 2023, according to the statement of Arkhangelsk Region Ministry for Agriculture and Trade on its social media page.

White Sea is the third ship of Project КМТ01 in the series of four vessels ordered by JSC Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet (a company of North West Fishing Consortium) under the investment quotas programme. The keel-laying was held on 25 May 2018, the launching – on 6 February 2020.

The lead ship named Barents Sea (Barentsevo More) was put into operation in late 2020, the first serial ship (the second in the series), Norway Sea started operation in December.

The series of KMT01 ships is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish caviar, liver, fish oil and flower.

Each ship of the series will be able to process 160 tonnes of fish per day. The vessels of Project KMT01 feature the following particulars: LOA — 86 m; BOA — 17 m; depth — 12.8 m; design draft — 8.7 m; speed — 15 knots; endurance — 85 days; crew — 49; class notation — КМ Ice3 AUT1, (REF) Fishing Vessel; capacity of holds – 1,370 t.

The trawlers are designed for operation in ice waters. Their ice class allows for efficient fishing in the seas of the Northern and the Far East basins.

JSC Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet operates in North-East part of the Atlantic Ocean. In 2014, ATF joined North West Fishing Consortium (NWFC). The company has divisions specializing in repair of ships, handling and storage of cargo, training and professional development of shipboard personnel.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.