2023 January 26 12:43

S5 Agency World signs deal with Deutsche ReGas to manage shuttle tankers at Lubmin LNG terminal

S5 Agency World (S5), a world-leading port services provider, has agreed a contract with Deutsche ReGas to act as terminal agent at its new Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal at Lubmin Port, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, according to the company's release.

The new LNG terminal will process LNG imports into Germany and has a regasification capacity of up to 5.2 bcm of natural gas per year. The agreement will see S5 Agency World managed the incoming clearance, pilot coordination and necessary paperwork for three shuttle tankers working between a floating storage unit moored near the port in the Baltic Sea and the floating regasification vessel Neptune at the Lubmin terminal.

The S5 team will handle all port calls for the project as part of its exclusive contract. The Lubmin LNG terminal, which has already been feeding gas into the grid during test operations since the beginning of January, is the first privately financed LNG terminal in Germany.

S5 Agency World (S5) is a partner offering global shipping agency services and port hub solutions.

The Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal is the first privately financed floating LNG terminal in Germany, owned and operated by Deutsche ReGas. The terminal consists of a floating storage unit, located close to the port in the Baltic Sea the FSU will accept deliveries from LNG tankers, from there three shuttle tankers will transport the LNG to the floating regasification vessel, Neptune, from where it will be fed into the German gas pipeline network. The terminal is expected to import 5.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas each year.

Deutsche ReGas was set up in April 2022 to facilitate the development of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG-terminal. The company is owned and run by co-founders Ingo Wagner and Stephan Knabe. Deutsche ReGas is based on the port of Lubmin.