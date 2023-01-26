2023 January 26 11:34

RF Government nominates candidates for USC Board of Directors

The nominated candidates are to be included into the voting list

The Government of the Russian Federation has nominated candidates for the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), according to the order No. 117-r datd 25 January 2023 published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

There are 12 candidates including First Deputy General Director of Rostec State Corporation Vladimir Artyakov, Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov, Deputy Minister of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko, Head of Rosmorrechflot Zakhary Dzhioev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia Irina Okladnikova , Chairman of the Board of Directors of USC Georgy Poltavchenko,

member of the board of the military-industrial commission of the Russian Federation Vladimir Pospelov, General Director of the USC Alexei Rakhmanov, Deputy General Director of Rosatom - Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate Vyacheslav Ruksha, Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov, Vice President of Rosneft Andrey Shishkin.

The Federal Property Management Agency has been given instructions to ensure that these candidates are included in the voting list for elections to the USC Board of Directors.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

