2023 January 26 13:03

Moody’s Ratings Agency upgrades DP World’s ratings

Moody’s Ratings Agency announced that it has upgraded DP World’s ratings, a significant statement of confidence in DP World’s business and future, according to the company's release.

The upgrade follows two major investments in 2022 at DP World’s flagship UAE assets -- the Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park. The first was from Canadian investment fund, CDPQ in May and then Hassana, a Saudi Arabian pension fund, in December.

These investments raised a total of $7.4 billion from the sale of a 32.2% stake in the assets, showcasing the confidence global investors have in the business.

According to Moody’s, DP World’s diversified global port operations in strategic fast growing emerging market locations, as well as its solid profitability and long-term growth potential is what ultimately led to this improved rating.



