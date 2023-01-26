2023 January 26 12:03

Pacific Carriers and PaxOcean to collaborate with ABS

Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) and PaxOcean Holdings Pte Ltd (PaxOcean) are collaborating with ABS on their decarbonization journey, according to ABS's release.

The first step is a recently signed joint development project (JDP) to study methanol as an alternative fuel for the PCL fleet. Under the JDP, ABS will evaluate the means and impact of retrofitting a PCL vessel with a propulsion system powered by methanol as an alternative low-carbon fuel option.