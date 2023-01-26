2023 January 26 11:10

H2Carrier joins the Ocean Hyway Cluster

Designer of a floating hydrogen and ammonia production vessel H2Carrier has been announced at the lasted member of the Ocean Hyway Cluster (OHC), according to Ocean Hyway Cluster's release.

Launched in 2019, the OHC set out to lead the charge on developing a Norwegian national network for hydrogen-based solutions in the maritime sector.

Norwegian-based H2Carrier’s so-called P2XFloater looks to produce green hydrogen and ammonia utilising prove technologies from offshore oil and gas production – FPSOs (floating production, storage, and offloading).

Earlier this month (January 2023), H2Carrier announced it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Anori to develop 1.5GW of renewable energy in Greenland to supply power to the floating production vessel.



Furthermore, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Tourbo with intentions for the Indian multinational to fabricate topside operations of the P2XFloater vessels.





