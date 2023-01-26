2023 January 26 10:52

Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires share in the private terminal and inland transport service provider in India

Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement under which it will acquire 35 % of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to subscribe to a capital increase by the company and raise Hapag-Lloyd’s shareholding to 40 %. The contracting parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal, according to the company's release.

J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited is a leading private terminal and inland transport service provider in India. The operations comprise container terminals, a multi-purpose terminal, inland container depots, container freight stations and additional logistics activities, such as rail service offerings across India. The company employs around 5,400 staff and handles a combined container volume of approximately 1.6 million TEU. J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited recently won additional concessions for operating container terminals in Nhava Sheva and Tuticorin.

The closing of the transactions is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and to additional conditions customary for a transaction of this kind.



With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.