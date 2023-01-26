2023 January 26 09:15

MARCON-West LLC supports Shipping Team meeting as its Sponsor

IAA PortNews, in partnership with RS, invites to discuss shipping and supply of components in Saint-Petersburg, on Jan’31

IAA PortNews, in partnership with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), organizes a closed event for representatives of various segments in the shipping, shipbuilding and related industries — business meeting Shipping Team. MARCON-West LLC supports the event as its Sponsor.

Invited to participate: owners and managers of shipping, shipbuilding and ship repair companies, designers, manufacturers and suppliers of ship components, shipbuilding and handling equipment.

MARCON-West LLC has been in the maritime market for over two decades. The company offers ship chemicals Drew Marine, gas analyzers Riken Keiki, Drager, calibration gases and services on calibration of gas analysers, ship and industrial coatings Nippon Paint, and ballast water treatment equipment Hyde Marinе. The company representatives will tell more about these products at the Shipping Team meeting.

Shipping Team meeting will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 31 January 2023. The agenda foresees a free dialogue without media with topics covering import substitution and supplies of imported components for seagoing ships and ships of mixed sea/river shipping. A convenient navigation will contribute to the guests’ networking for establishment of new business contacts.

20 seats are still available.

