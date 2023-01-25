2023 January 25 17:50

Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022

In 2022, Far Eastern Railways loaded 32.8 million tons of coal, an increase of 7.5% compared to 2021, according to Russian Railways’ statement.

Loading volumes of Yakut coal from the Elga deposit increased by 18.3% and totalled 17.3 million tons.

Far Eastern Railways exported 25.8 million tons of coal from the region, up 13.8% compared to 2021, reported the company’s Corporate Communications Service.