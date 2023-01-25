2023 January 25 17:21

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic

The crew of Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Gorshkov frigate, operating in areas of the western part of the Atlantic Ocean, conducted computer simulation exercises with hypersonic missile weapons, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In accordance with the training situation, the frigate practised arranging of Tsitkon hypersonic missile strike against a maritime target at a distance over 900 kilometres away.

A series of joint exercises with the South African Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy are planned for February 2023 off the coast of the Republic of South Africa.

Admiral Gorshkov frigate is a modern multi-purpose ship, equipped with guided missiles, and designed for operating in distant maritime and oceanic areas. Fitted with Tsirkon, the ship is capable of launching pinpoint and powerful strikes at any offshore and onshore targets. The feature of Tsirkon missiles is their ability to overcoming any kinds of modern and promising air or missile defence systems.