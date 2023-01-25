2023 January 25 18:06

AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers

AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tosyalı, one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers, which has operations in three continents, according to the company's release.

The MoU looks to establish the framework for AD Ports Group to collaborate with Tosyalı on a broad range of shipping, logistics, ports, and freight forwarding services, including potentially jointly investing in new port facilities to support its export operations. With 30 manufacturing plants, including associates and joint ventures in Turkey, Algeria and Angola, Tosyalı has an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 10 million tonnes of steel, with significant volumes shipped to markets around the world. The company operates an organised industrial site at Iskenderun Port, Turkey, and is involved in the development of the new Erzin Port.

AD Ports Group expanded its shipping fleet and logistics operations in 2022 through a series of strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, positioning the company as an ideal partner for the fast-growing steel producer.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.