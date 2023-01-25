  The version for the print
  • 2023 January 25 18:30

    East/West deployed capacity drops sharply for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year

    Five weeks ago Sea-Intelligence analysed the scheduled East/West capacity for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year (CNY) period, and found the 2023 CNY capacity to be higher than past years, despite the slowdown in demand.

    Accorging to Sea-Intelligence, carriers were able to bring scheduled capacity down by -18%, meaning that if the actual deployment stays like this, supply on Asia-North America West Coast across CNY 2023 would be in line with the pre-pandemic baseline. This was brought about by an increase in blank sailings from 7.6% to 35.8%. There was a similar trend on Asia-North America East Coast and Asia-North Europe, with the scheduled 4-week CNY capacity deployment decreasing by -11% and -6%, respectively, bringing both closer to the pre-pandemic baseline. The increase in blank sailings was also substantial in both cases.

    On both Asia-North America East Coast and Asia-North Europe, new, higher level was more or less reached by Week. For Asia-North America West Coast this level was reached in increments. This is an indication that perhaps the carriers are not as decisive on the Asia-North America trade lane than on the other two.

2023 January 25

18:06 AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers
17:50 Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022
17:35 SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy
17:21 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic
17:05 Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022
16:42 Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls
16:23 The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan
16:05 MSC linked to order for 10 LNG-powered boxships - Offshore Energy
15:42 Norsepower signs agreement with Socatra to install two Rotor Sails on MR Tanker
15:24 Poland increases imports of seaborne LPG by 73% in 2022 - Reuters
15:20 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to introduce energy-saving technologies
15:04 Nigeria's President commissions ‘West Africa’s deepest sea port’ in Lagos - The Africa Report
14:40 TechnipFMC awarded contract by Petrobras for subsea services off Brazil
14:11 Eurogate orders Konecranes' Agilon warehouse solution
13:56 Amur Region based shipyard SZOR to get RUB 80.5 million of soft-term financing for modernization
13:12 Cargo ship sinks between South Korea and Japan
13:05 Сarrying capacity of Oboronlogistics' vessels meets growing needs of Kaliningrad Region
12:32 World-unique methanol bunkering carried out in the Port of Gothenburg
12:17 Maersk and MSC to discontinue 2M alliance in 2025
12:13 Testing of the third electric ship begins in Moscow
11:52 A joint venture to retrofit a Newcastlemax bulk carrier for the reduction of CO2 emissions
11:24 Power Management System and Energy Management System combine in the ModProp project
11:05 Allseas receives contract to install converter platforms forDolWin4 and BorWin4 wind projects
10:41 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
10:32 Shipping company Veteran-Mortrans to have its financial and economic activities examined under court decision
09:41 Candela C-8 named European Powerboat of the Year 2023
09:24 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk

2023 January 24

18:37 Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International organise energy transition management training
18:10 R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
17:49 Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in Black Sea basin to grow by 15-20% in 2023
17:32 Alfa Laval introduces the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators
17:08 Port of Corpus Christi cargo volumes up 12 percent to 187.9 million tons in 2022
16:57 Over 19.5 million tonnes of LNG exported via Sabetta port (Yamal) in 2022
16:45 Royal IHC publishes Annual Report 2021
16:10 Rosmorport increased tariff for services on water bunkering in Astrakhan seaport
15:44 Handling of general cargo in Makhachkala seaport surged by 38% to 450 thousand tonnes YTD
15:31 Colombo Dockyard launches the second vessel in the eco bulk carrier series for Misje Rederi - Offshore Energy
15:22 Fincantieri launches the amphibious vessel for Qatari Ministry of Defence
15:15 Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)
14:56 ICS publishes its first publication on diversity and inclusion in the maritime industry
14:23 Kosmos Energy's FPSO commences its voyage from the COSCO shipyard in China to the project site in Mauritania
14:03 Arroyo invests in integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
13:32 Grimaldi brings its ammonia-ready car carrier orderbook to 15
13:18 Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum join ECSA
12:45 New service to link Jubail Commercial Port to 6 global ports
12:24 Rolls-Royce and Sunseeker continue partnership on mtu yacht propulsion and automation solutions
11:52 Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer - Reuters
11:49 SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
11:03 NOVATEK’s total proved reserves increased by 7.1% to 17.6 million barrels of oil equivalent
10:27 Freeport LNG says Texas plant repairs completed - MarineLink
10:20 Shipping Team meeting’s list of participants already numbers over 150 people
10:18 MARAD announces nearly $20 mln in funding available for small shipyard
09:48 Japanese insurance companies to raise premiums for LNG vessels operating in Russian territorial waters by 80%
09:22 Pipeline Systems and Technologies supports 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its sponsor

2023 January 23

18:14 SDC9: NGOS call on UN shipping body reduce underwater noise impact on marine life
18:03 PD Ports boosts vessel calls with additional weekly service from Europe
17:56 Order book of Pella SK and Pella-Stapel numbers 12 projects
17:43 NYK accepts delivery of its new LPG-powered LPG carrier
17:35 Jutta Donges to become new CFO of Uniper