2023 January 25 17:35

SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy

SAIC Anji, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor specializing in automotive logistics business, has ordered the construction of seven methanol-ready car carriers, according to Offshore Energy.

The deal has been split into two separate orders featuring Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels of 8,900 CEU capacity.

Four vessels from the batch will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL Nanjing), and the remaining three by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), according to Clarksons.

The ships will be conventionally fuelled and will have a Methanol-ready class notation enabling them to switch to methanol at a later stage.

CMJL Nanjing is expected to deliver the first two vessels in 2025, followed by two more in 2026. At Jiangnan, the first two vessels are slated for delivery in 2025, and the remaining vessel in 2026.

SAIC Anji has been active in the newbuilding market over the recent period. Back in 2021, the company ordered two LNG dual-fuel car carriers from CSSC’s Jiangnan Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading. The two ships are expected for delivery in March and September 2024, respectively.



Jiangnan Shipbuilding launched the construction of the first 7,600 CEU LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier from the series in August 2022.



Described as the world’s largest dual-fuel PCTCs, the vessels will span 199.9 meters in length, featuring a width of 38 meters, and a structural draft of 10.2 meters.

The vessels will have a deadweight tonnage of 13,100 tons, and 13 cargo decks including four movable decks. The ships will also feature WinGD’s ICER technology to bolster fuel efficiency and cut the vessels’ methane slip. The duo was designed by Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI).