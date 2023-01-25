2023 January 25 15:42

Norsepower signs agreement with Socatra to install two Rotor Sails on MR Tanker

Norsepower Oy Ltd., the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, today signed a contract with Socatra, the leading French ship owner and operator, for the retrofit installation of two Norsepower Rotor Sails on the Medium Range (MR) tanker Alcyone, according to the company's release.

The 50’000 dwt, 2022 built, French flag tanker - chartered by global energy company TotalEnergies – will be retrofitted with two 35 m x 5 m Norsepower Rotor Sails. The units will be delivered in December 2023 from Norsepower’s new production hub in China, with installation scheduled for Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

Recent calculations indicate that the average fuel and carbon emission reductions will be 8% for the ship as it transits between South Korea and French Polynesia, with the potential for further savings using voyage optimisation reaching up to 2,000 tons of CO2 per annum. Taking a holistic approach to decarbonisation and combining clean technology solutions enables key progress towards emissions reduction goals, minimising fuel costs, enabling carbon regulatory compliance, and improving IMO Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings.





