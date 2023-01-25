2023 January 25 15:20

Commercial Port of Vladivostok to introduce energy-saving technologies

CPV Board of Directors approved the company’s energy policy

The Board of Directors of Commercial Port of Vladivostok has approved the Energy Policy of FESCO Group adopted on 21 December 2022 as the directive document, according to the steevdore’s statement.

FESCO started the development of its own Energy Policy in 2021 with regard of ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems. Requirements and Guidelines for Application”. Energy consumption results of 2021 show the decrease of specific consumption by 1% which let decrease of GHG emissions by over 1.1 thousand tonnes of СО2 equivalent.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1%, year-on-year, to 765 thousand TEU.