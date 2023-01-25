2023 January 25 15:04

Nigeria's President commissions ‘West Africa’s deepest sea port’ in Lagos - The Africa Report

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday officially commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria's biggest -- and one of Africa's largest -- deep sea ports in Lagos, according to The Africa Report.

The Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle that was awarded the concession agreement for the development and operations of the deep sea port by the Nigerian Ports Authority.



LPLEL was created to develop, build, and operate a standard user multipurpose port that sub-concessioned the container terminal operations to Lekki Freeport Terminal, a subsidiary of CMA-CGM.



Phase One of the multipurpose port covers an area of 50 hectares, with two container berths and a total capacity of 1.2 million TEUs annually.

Upon completion of the final phase, the port will have three container berths, one dry bulk berth, and three liquid berths, the operators say.

Du Ruogang, the chief executive officer of Lekki Ports Enterprise, said the operators are “working tirelessly” to ensure port operations begin “in the next few months”.



The approach channel of the seaport measures about 11km long and 16.5m deep.



The Lekki Port Investment Holding Inc. owns 75% shareholding of the deep sea port (CHEC 52.5%, Tolaram 22.5%), the Lagos State government 20%, and NPA 5%.