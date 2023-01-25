2023 January 25 16:42

Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls

The expanded Port of Aberdeen will welcome a wide range of new cruise vessels to the city in 2023, which could boost the regional economy by more than £1.5 million. More than 25 cruise calls are currently scheduled from April and September, with up to 12,000 tourists visiting the North East of Scotland, according to the Port of Aberdeen's release. The benefit to local businesses this year and beyond could be significant with cruise calls to Scotland generating an average spend of £134 per passenger per call.

The first cruise call to the new £400 million Aberdeen South Harbour is the 202m long AIDAaura on 28 April, which can carry more than 1,200 guests.

The new deepwater harbour, which is scheduled for completion in Q2 2023, significantly increases the port’s capacity for cruise calls and will be able to accommodate the majority of the world’s cruise ship fleet.

Teams from Port of Aberdeen and major cruise lines, such as the Carnival Group, will take part in reciprocal training and familiarisation visits this year. This collaborative approach will see a wide range of larger vessels, carrying thousands of guests and crew, call at South Harbour for the cruise seasons in 2024 and beyond.