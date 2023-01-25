2023 January 25 17:05

Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022

Ras Al-Khair Port has posted its highest monthly throughput ever by handling around 1,060,835 tons last December, according to Mawani's release.

Last month saw the Arabian Gulf port receive a total of 43 ships loaded with mineral bulk cargo ranging between 303,458 tons of ammonia, 59,983 tons of soda, and 54,543 tons of sulphuric acid. On the other hand, its annual cargo volume amounted to a record 8,691,506 tons, up 24% year-on-year from 6,984,010 tons.

Record books were rewritten several times in the past year by Ras Al-Khair Port, including the highest daily throughput at 91,386 tons as well as the maximum freight handled by a berth in a day at 22,707 tons besides servicing 47 marine vessels in December.

The state-of-the-art port began operations in 2016 to cater to over 100 diverse industrial projects in the city of Ras Al-Khair, the Kingdom’s new mining hub. Built over 23 sq. km., the port features 14 modern berths and a vast fleet of advanced equipment that can handle up to 35 million tons of cargo yearly.​