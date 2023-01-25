2023 January 25 14:11

Eurogate orders Konecranes' Agilon warehouse solution

Eurogate Technical Services GmbH has ordered Konecranes' Agilon warehouse solution to give around-the-clock, easy and safe access to materials in an energy-efficient and fully trackable way, according to Konecranes's release. The solution is utilized in Eurogate’s Bremerhaven harbor at their terminal for vehicle maintenance operations. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2022, according to the company's release.

Konecranes' Agilon automated material handling system gives customers broad insight and quick access to their materials. This is the first Agilon warehouse solution in a German port, and Eurogate will use automatization to deliver constant and reliable availability of port handling equipment in a safer and more timely way, while also reducing the size of their storage space.

The order and delivery included interconnected Agilon system units with 2 robots and 2 user access points. The system will be integrated into Eurogate’s SAP system. The delivery and installation took place in September 2022 with a full-service agreement included for the system and technical support that provides predictive maintenance and 24/7 remote customer service.

