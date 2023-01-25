2023 January 25 13:56

Amur Region based shipyard SZOR to get RUB 80.5 million of soft-term financing for modernization

Image source: Amur Region Government

Modernization of the production facilities will let the shipyard build up its output by 2 ships per year

Blagoveshchensk, Amur Region based shipyard named after October Revolution (SZOR JSC) will get RUB 80.5 million of soft-term financing. The resources will be provided for 5 years at 1% per annum for implementation of the project “Modernization of shipbuilding facilities in Blagoveshchensk. That is a joint decision of the Amur Region Development Fund and the Federal Fund for Industry Development, says the regional government.

According to Aleksey Kotelnikov, Director of the Amur Region Development Fund, RUB 72.5 million will be allocated from the federal fund and RUB 8.1 million – from the regional fund under their joint programme “Development Projects”.

“One of the oldest companies of the region will use the obtained resources for the purchase of new equipment and the retrofit of its production facilities which will let it build up the output by 2 ships per year,” reads the statement.

Blagoveshchensk shipyard was founded in 1887. The shipbuilding firm specializes in the construction of small fishing boats, medium-size fishing vessels, auxiliary vessels for the Navy. In recent years, the shipyard has handed over to the Pacific fleet four large hydrographic boats of Project 10920, which are serving in Primorsky Territory, Sakhalin and Kamchatka. The shipyard has capabilities to build vessels for various purposes with a length exceeding 75 m, breadth of 14 m and more, with light displacement tonnage of 1,500 tonnes.