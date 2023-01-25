2023 January 25 12:13

Testing of the third electric ship begins in Moscow

Electric ships are to be launched in a test run mode with the start of the navigation season

Testing of electric ships Sinichka and Filka were tested earlier.

Moscow City Government and Passenger Port JSC (a company of Vodohod Group) earlier signed a contract for 15 years for providing river transportation services in Moscow. The contract foresees the construction of 21 passenger ships powered by electricity, 23 floating berths, six charging stations and two fleet base points. The ships are to be built near Saint-Petersburg, at Emperium shipyard of Sitronics Group.

22-meter long ships can accommodate 50 passengers including people with disabilities. Each of the two routes can service 15-16 thousand passengers per day.