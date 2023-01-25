  • Home
  • News
  • A joint venture to retrofit a Newcastlemax bulk carrier for the reduction of CO2 emissions
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 25 11:52

    A joint venture to retrofit a Newcastlemax bulk carrier for the reduction of CO2 emissions

    A joint venture between AURELIA, NEPA and ALOFT SYSTEM demonstrates how to combine innovative solutions and smart decisions for a faster decarbonization of the shipping industry, according to AURELIA's release. Rigid sails, solar panels, and batteries, together with optimized weather-routing and a smart decision support system, developed by HMC, to make a green future closer.

    A budget of USD 10 million by 2023 to meet retrofit program to comply with CII index for a 205 DWT Bulk carrier having Category D for the coming years. NEPA is interested in giving an impact in zero emission shipping and for that purpose the cooperation was set-up with AURELIA, as naval architecture designer, for the retrofit of a Newcastlemax bulk carrier & with ALOFT SYSTEMS, as experts in sails and advisor for weather-routing.

    The challenge of this Bulk Carrier Newcastlemax is to meet EEXI and the CII index for the reduction of CO2 emissions. The vessel used is a 203,000 DWT bulk carrier with a length of 300 m, a beam of 50 m and a range of 24,500 nautical miles. AURELIA provided a solution overview to comply with the CII index based on 5 annual sailings between Brazil and China.

    To comply with CII index, AURELIA proposes to the shipowner two investments steps: 1) Investment to be done by 2023: Solar panels, batteries and installation of SafePlan software developed by HMC (HYDROGRAPHIC AND MARINE CONSULTANTS) BV. 2) Investment to be done by 2025: 6 Rigid sails of 30 m height.  Starting point: AURELIA has developed a CII calculator used to assess the current status of the vessel. Therefore, CII level of the vessel is D, then it was necessary to take action to bring the vessel into compliance.

    AURELIA’s design consists of retrofitting the vessel with solar panels, batteries and installation of a Management Science application & decision support system, called SafePlan software developed by HMC BV. Marine Solar Panels and Batteries: to reduce the hours in service for the auxiliary engines. Taking advantage of the free area on deck. Solar panels for hotel load during day light sailing with a surplus of power to recharge the batteries, which are used for hotel loads during the night-time navigation.  The full deck area, including hatch covers, is fully equipped with solar panels for a peak power of 1MWh. The surplus of energy that is not consumed will be made available to charge the battery bank. A fully charged battery bank will be reached in about 12 hours. Output of the 660 batteries for 12 hours will be about 550 kW. CO2 emission reduction is 6.1%, which represents 3305 tons of CO2-reduction per year.

    After the first major investment in installing the solar panels, the MGO fuel reduction is 97.5%. Fuel costs reduction will be 12.5%, which nowadays represents USD 1,287,900.00 per year. To this value needs to be added the fuel costs saving thanks to SafePlan HMC software, which is between 3% and 5%. Therefore, the generators are mainly replaced by batteries, solar panels and SafePlan software for CII index reduction. 

    By the beginning of 2025, a second major investment should be required by installing rigid sails for assisting wind propulsion and switching from fossil to biofuels for further emission reductions. Aurelia design reached 1237 KW with 67% Operational per day. After the second major investment, the CO2 emission reductions is 10.3% or 5560 tons of CO2 reduction per year. Fuel costs reduction will be a further 16.3% which nowadays represents USD 1,686,720.00 per year. To these values needs to be added the fuel costs saving thanks to SafePlan HMC software, between 3% and 5%.  Sails are using the already available wind at sea to provide effective propulsion power to the vessel. With this in mind, the load of the main engine (2T) will be lower, reducing the fuel consumption. The sails will be installed on the main deck between/aside the hatches to avoid shadows on the solar panels.

    The use of sails reduces the consumption of fuel and the emissions. It is strongly recommended to optimize the route of the vessel, especially for large distances, to take as much wind as possible to support the propulsion of the ship. Trainee courses are provided to the crew and constant updates are going to be available.

Другие новости по темам: innovations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 25

18:30 East/West deployed capacity drops sharply for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year
18:06 AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers
17:50 Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022
17:35 SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy
17:21 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic
17:05 Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022
16:42 Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls
16:23 The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan
16:05 MSC linked to order for 10 LNG-powered boxships - Offshore Energy
15:42 Norsepower signs agreement with Socatra to install two Rotor Sails on MR Tanker
15:24 Poland increases imports of seaborne LPG by 73% in 2022 - Reuters
15:20 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to introduce energy-saving technologies
15:04 Nigeria's President commissions ‘West Africa’s deepest sea port’ in Lagos - The Africa Report
14:40 TechnipFMC awarded contract by Petrobras for subsea services off Brazil
14:11 Eurogate orders Konecranes' Agilon warehouse solution
13:56 Amur Region based shipyard SZOR to get RUB 80.5 million of soft-term financing for modernization
13:12 Cargo ship sinks between South Korea and Japan
13:05 Сarrying capacity of Oboronlogistics' vessels meets growing needs of Kaliningrad Region
12:32 World-unique methanol bunkering carried out in the Port of Gothenburg
12:17 Maersk and MSC to discontinue 2M alliance in 2025
12:13 Testing of the third electric ship begins in Moscow
11:52 A joint venture to retrofit a Newcastlemax bulk carrier for the reduction of CO2 emissions
11:24 Power Management System and Energy Management System combine in the ModProp project
11:05 Allseas receives contract to install converter platforms forDolWin4 and BorWin4 wind projects
10:41 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
10:32 Shipping company Veteran-Mortrans to have its financial and economic activities examined under court decision
09:41 Candela C-8 named European Powerboat of the Year 2023
09:24 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk

2023 January 24

18:37 Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International organise energy transition management training
18:10 R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
17:49 Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in Black Sea basin to grow by 15-20% in 2023
17:32 Alfa Laval introduces the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators
17:08 Port of Corpus Christi cargo volumes up 12 percent to 187.9 million tons in 2022
16:57 Over 19.5 million tonnes of LNG exported via Sabetta port (Yamal) in 2022
16:45 Royal IHC publishes Annual Report 2021
16:10 Rosmorport increased tariff for services on water bunkering in Astrakhan seaport
15:44 Handling of general cargo in Makhachkala seaport surged by 38% to 450 thousand tonnes YTD
15:31 Colombo Dockyard launches the second vessel in the eco bulk carrier series for Misje Rederi - Offshore Energy
15:22 Fincantieri launches the amphibious vessel for Qatari Ministry of Defence
15:15 Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)
14:56 ICS publishes its first publication on diversity and inclusion in the maritime industry
14:23 Kosmos Energy's FPSO commences its voyage from the COSCO shipyard in China to the project site in Mauritania
14:03 Arroyo invests in integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
13:32 Grimaldi brings its ammonia-ready car carrier orderbook to 15
13:18 Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum join ECSA
12:45 New service to link Jubail Commercial Port to 6 global ports
12:24 Rolls-Royce and Sunseeker continue partnership on mtu yacht propulsion and automation solutions
11:52 Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer - Reuters
11:49 SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
11:03 NOVATEK’s total proved reserves increased by 7.1% to 17.6 million barrels of oil equivalent
10:27 Freeport LNG says Texas plant repairs completed - MarineLink
10:20 Shipping Team meeting’s list of participants already numbers over 150 people
10:18 MARAD announces nearly $20 mln in funding available for small shipyard
09:48 Japanese insurance companies to raise premiums for LNG vessels operating in Russian territorial waters by 80%
09:22 Pipeline Systems and Technologies supports 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its sponsor

2023 January 23

18:14 SDC9: NGOS call on UN shipping body reduce underwater noise impact on marine life
18:03 PD Ports boosts vessel calls with additional weekly service from Europe
17:56 Order book of Pella SK and Pella-Stapel numbers 12 projects
17:43 NYK accepts delivery of its new LPG-powered LPG carrier
17:35 Jutta Donges to become new CFO of Uniper