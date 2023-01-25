  • Home
  • 2023 January 25 10:41

    Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks

    Eneti Inc. has signed two new contracts in NW Europe for between 75 and 102 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $5.7 million and $7.1 million of revenue in 2023. Furthermore, additional extensions were negotiated for another NG2500-class vessel which will generate an additional EUR 2.9 million of revenue, according to the company's release.

    In addition, an existing contract for its NG14000X-class vessel has been extended which has generated an additional EUR2.6 million of revenue.

    Eneti Inc. is a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.

