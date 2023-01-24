2023 January 24 18:10

R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023

Image source: FERHRI 2024

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has developed cruise routes in ten protected areas of the Far East for which two converted research vessels of Roshydromet are to be deployed, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said at the meeting with Government members held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the official website of the Kremlin. The issue of financing needed to ensure a passenger class for the ships is being considered. The first ship, R/V Professor Khromov, will be ready to service tourists by summer 2023.

According to the Minister, involvement of research vessels in the tourist industry and development of a unique network of routes was assigned to the Ministry at the State Council meeting in September 2022. “We have developed the routes to ten protected areas and national parks hard to reach by land,” said Alexander Kozlov.

“Two vessels currently owned by the Roshydromet institutions are appropriate for routes. The vssels are located in Vladivostok. The issue of financing needed to ensure a passenger class for the ships is being considered. We need to complete the works on the first ship, Professor Khromov, by the summer season. R/V Akademik Shokalsky will be ready next year as we agreed with the investor,” said the Minister.