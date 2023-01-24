2023 January 24 17:32

Alfa Laval introduces the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators

Alfa Laval is first in the market to address operational challenges with biofuel-optimized separators and separator upgrades, according to the company's release.



Biofuels like HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) can be used by diesel engines without major engine modifications. They can be a carbon-neutral alternative if produced from the right biomass, but they must still be cleaned effectively to prevent performance issues and expensive engine wear. In a marine industry first, Alfa Laval high-speed separators are now compatible with HVO (EN15940) and with FAME (EN14214 or ASTM D6751) blends comprising residual fuel and/or distillate.



Biofuels are already in widespread use, and ISO is looking to incorporate them into the 2024 revision of ISO 8217. Nevertheless, they can be prepared in various ways and differ widely in their characteristics – both from conventional fuels and from each other. Because of differences in density, moisture absorption and more, they demand additional care when it comes to fuel storage and treatment.

To ensure optimal biofuel separation, Alfa Laval has modified both internal bowl components and the separator software. This makes setting up for HVO, FAME blends or conventional fuels a simple parameter change. Incorporated into new Alfa Laval separators for purchase, the developments are also available as upgrades for existing separators.





