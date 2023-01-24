2023 January 24 16:57

Over 19.5 million tonnes of LNG exported via Sabetta port (Yamal) in 2022

The customs processed 582 sea-going ships

In 2022, over 19.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and over 775 thousand tonnes of gas condensate was exported via Sabetta port in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. Th products were exported by 268 gas tankers and 19 condensate carriers, according to the customs.

Besides, 35 thousand tonnes of coking coal was exported with 582 seagoing vessels processed by the customs including 292 arrivals.

In 2021, exports via Sabetta were as follows: over 18.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and over 827 thousand tonnes of gas condensate by 257 gas tankers and 20 condensate cariers.

According to Yevgny Kutyrv, the head of the local customs, average time of the customs operation is 1 hour. Sabetta border check point services ships from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the Great Britain, Chinam Denmark and Germany.

Sabetta checkpoint is the northernmost one in Russia. It is intended primarily for shipment of hydrocarbons from the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula and their exports to the Western Europe, South America and APR countries by seaborne transport.