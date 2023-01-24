  • Home
  • News
  • Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 24 15:15

    Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)

    RF Government expands borders of four priority development areas in the Far East

    Borders of four priority development territories (PDA) in the Far East will be expanded with the additional plots of land for new investment projects. A relevant order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In particular, a seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals will be built on the new territory within Yuzhnaya priority development territory (PDA).

    Other plans foresee the construction of a cement plant and an agricultural industry park with a distribution center in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Investments into three facilities are to total RUB 42.6 billion. About 1.1 thousand jobs will be created under the projects.

    Yuzhnaya Yakutia PDA will include a coal cluster. The project will let attract at least RUB 15.7 billion of private investments and to create over 1.1 thousand jobs.

    Mikhailovsky PDA and Yakutia PDA will also be expanded with new territories.

    The Far East Federal District numbers 20 priority development areas with the number of residents totalling 636 and the scope of investments exceeding RUB 4.87 trillion. As of today, private investments have exceeded RUB 2 trillion. More than 55 thousand jobs have been generated by today.

Другие новости по темам: Far East  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 24

18:37 Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International organise energy transition management training
18:10 R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
17:49 Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in Black Sea basin to grow by 15-20% in 2023
17:32 Alfa Laval introduces the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators
17:08 Port of Corpus Christi cargo volumes up 12 percent to 187.9 million tons in 2022
16:57 Over 19.5 million tonnes of LNG exported via Sabetta port (Yamal) in 2022
16:45 Royal IHC publishes Annual Report 2021
16:10 Rosmorport increased tariff for services on water bunkering in Astrakhan seaport
15:44 Handling of general cargo in Makhachkala seaport surged by 38% to 450 thousand tonnes YTD
15:31 Colombo Dockyard launches the second vessel in the eco bulk carrier series for Misje Rederi - Offshore Energy
15:22 Fincantieri launches the amphibious vessel for Qatari Ministry of Defence
15:15 Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)
14:56 ICS publishes its first publication on diversity and inclusion in the maritime industry
14:23 Kosmos Energy's FPSO commences its voyage from the COSCO shipyard in China to the project site in Mauritania
14:03 Arroyo invests in integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
13:32 Grimaldi brings its ammonia-ready car carrier orderbook to 15
13:18 Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum join ECSA
12:45 New service to link Jubail Commercial Port to 6 global ports
12:24 Rolls-Royce and Sunseeker continue partnership on mtu yacht propulsion and automation solutions
11:52 Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer - Reuters
11:49 SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
11:03 NOVATEK’s total proved reserves increased by 7.1% to 17.6 million barrels of oil equivalent
10:27 Freeport LNG says Texas plant repairs completed - MarineLink
10:20 Shipping Team meeting’s list of participants already numbers over 150 people
10:18 MARAD announces nearly $20 mln in funding available for small shipyard
09:48 Japanese insurance companies to raise premiums for LNG vessels operating in Russian territorial waters by 80%
09:22 Pipeline Systems and Technologies supports 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its sponsor

2023 January 23

18:14 SDC9: NGOS call on UN shipping body reduce underwater noise impact on marine life
18:03 PD Ports boosts vessel calls with additional weekly service from Europe
17:56 Order book of Pella SK and Pella-Stapel numbers 12 projects
17:43 NYK accepts delivery of its new LPG-powered LPG carrier
17:35 Jutta Donges to become new CFO of Uniper
17:19 HHLA sees great potential for further growth in the Adriatic region
16:55 TransContainer increased its exports in 2022 by 11.3% YoY
16:34 SMST gangway and crane on board first ever Asian CSOV
16:23 Anchor-handler tug suffers rudder failure in Bosphorus
16:13 The Port of Helsinki publishes a new digital safety induction
15:46 Thome Group transfers 100 ships to Marlink’s hybrid network to streamline digital operations
15:32 Novikombank to provide USC and Yantar shipyard with a loan worth RUB 7.6 billion
15:10 Gascade and Fluxys step up plans for North Sea hydrogen pipeline - Reuters
15:03 GTT wins appeal to suspend South Korean court decision on its LNG tank work
14:03 Colombo Port’s container throughput down over 5% in 2022
13:42 Liquid Wind partners with Umea Energi to set up third electrofuel facility for maritime sector
13:19 Subsidized voyages on NSR to be increased to four this year
13:02 PureCycle and Port of Antwerp-Bruges announce NextGen District as location for PureCycle’s first plastic recycling plant in Europe
12:35 India becomes the largest buyer of Russia’s seaborne crude
12:17 Fredriksen buys 4.6 million more shares in Euronav - Offshore Energy
12:01 Arbitration Court of the Primorsky Territory accepted the claim to declare bankruptcy of Vostochnaya Verf
11:42 MSC-chartered Danaos container ship spills fuel off Canada - TradeWinds
11:32 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin left the port of Cape Town for Antarctica with cargo for research stations
11:05 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 7% to 885,000 TEU in 2022
10:34 Tianjin Port Group and Huawei to deepen cooperation to build a digital twin of the port
10:23 Rosmorport changes tariff for additional icebreaking services in the seaport of Magadan
10:01 Shipping company Havila stops carrying electric cars due to safety - CarBuzz
09:41 Transit cargo turnover through Turkmenbashi International Sea Port increased by 2.5 times in 2022
09:20 First crane of Russian origin delivered to India

2023 January 22

15:17 Ship owner and operator sentenced for environmental crimes - DoJ
14:07 Sanctions to keep coal market tight in 2023 – Montel
13:53 Euronav hosts a christening ceremony for two LNG-ready, scrubber-fitted VLCCs
12:32 Hong Kong welcomes first international cruise ship in three years