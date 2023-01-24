2023 January 24 15:15

Seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals to be built within Yuzhnaya PDA (Sakhalin)

RF Government expands borders of four priority development areas in the Far East

Borders of four priority development territories (PDA) in the Far East will be expanded with the additional plots of land for new investment projects. A relevant order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In particular, a seaport with oil, gas and coal terminals will be built on the new territory within Yuzhnaya priority development territory (PDA).

Other plans foresee the construction of a cement plant and an agricultural industry park with a distribution center in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Investments into three facilities are to total RUB 42.6 billion. About 1.1 thousand jobs will be created under the projects.

Yuzhnaya Yakutia PDA will include a coal cluster. The project will let attract at least RUB 15.7 billion of private investments and to create over 1.1 thousand jobs.

Mikhailovsky PDA and Yakutia PDA will also be expanded with new territories.

The Far East Federal District numbers 20 priority development areas with the number of residents totalling 636 and the scope of investments exceeding RUB 4.87 trillion. As of today, private investments have exceeded RUB 2 trillion. More than 55 thousand jobs have been generated by today.