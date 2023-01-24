2023 January 24 14:03

Arroyo invests in integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.

Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities, an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S, according to the company's release.



The company owns interests in two separate operating businesses: (A) a 50% ownership interest in JAX LNG, LLC, a small-scale (360,000 gallons/day) LNG liquefaction facility operating two trains in Jacksonville, Florida; and (B) a 100% ownership stake in an LNG bunkering barge operation through Polaris New Energy.



Arroyo Investors is an independent investment manager focused on power generation and related infrastructure projects throughout the Americas. Arroyo is based in Houston, Texas with an office in Santiago, Chile. Arroyo’s infrastructure investment focus includes natural gas transportation and storage, conventional and renewable power generation, energy storage and fuel logistics. Arroyo integrates an asset’s environmental and social qualities into its investment decisions. The firm currently owns investments in the United States, Mexico and Chile.

Seaside provides LNG production and maritime transportation logistics to meet the growing demand for LNG, a cleaner alternative fuel, to customers in the maritime, aerospace and transportation industries. Seaside owns 50% of JAX LNG, a small-scale (360,000 gallons/day) LNG production facility operating two trains in Jacksonville, Florida, and a 100% ownership stake in an LNG bunkering barge operation through Polaris New Energy. The company currently owns the barge Clean Canaveral and tug Polaris, which operates as an Articulated Tug & Barge Unit. Seaside is expanding its barge fleet by constructing a sister barge that is scheduled for delivery by end of 2023.