2023 January 24 13:32

Grimaldi brings its ammonia-ready car carrier orderbook to 15

As part of the agreement signed in late October with China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu (a company part of China Merchant Industry Holdings - CMI) for the construction of five new PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) vessels, Grimaldi exercised the option for another five units. With this operation, the total number of car carriers ordered by the Neapolitan company in less than three months has risen to fifteen, according to the company's release.

The concept of the new buildings was developed by the Grimaldi Group in collaboration with the Knud E. Hansen naval design and architecture studio. With loading capacity of over 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units), they are designed to transport electric vehicles as well as fossil fuel vehicles. They received the Ammonia Ready class notation from RINA (Italian Shipping Register), which certifies that the ships are designed for eventual conversion for the use of ammonia as marine fuel.

These vessels will be equipped with mega lithium batteries, solar panels and shore connection capability (cold ironing), which – where available – constitutes a green alternative to the consumption of fossil fuels during port stays. Other state-of-the-art technologies will be installed on board with the aim of reducing the carbon footprint – these include an air lubrication system, innovative propulsion and optimized hull design. Overall, the new ships will be able to cut fuel consumption by 50% compared to the previous generation of car carrier vessels.

The new PCTCs will be deployed on voyages between Europe, North Africa, and the Near and Far East to meet the new transport needs of automotive industry players.



The ten vessels commissioned from China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu will be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Overall, thanks to its recent investments totaling about USD 2.5 billion, the Group will take delivery of twenty-five new ultra-modern vessels over the next five years, including fifteen ammonia-ready PCTCs (with option for another two units), six G5-class ro-ro multipurpose vessels, two GG5G-class hybrid ro-ro ships and two Superstar-class ro-pax units (for its subsidiary Finnlines).