2023 January 24 12:24

Rolls-Royce and Sunseeker continue partnership on mtu yacht propulsion and automation solutions

Rolls-Royce will continue to provide British luxury yacht manufacturer Sunseeker International with mtu Series 2000 engines until at least 2025, according to the company's release.

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems and Sunseeker International signed a new framework agreement at international boat show Boot Düsseldorf currently taking place in Germany. The agreement covers the delivery of various versions of the most modern mtu 12V and 16V 2000 yacht engines, covering a power range from 1,950 to 2,640 hp per engine. The mtu propulsion solutions will provide main propulsion to Sunseeker yachts in a broad range of models such as 88 Yacht, 95 Yacht, 100 Yacht, 116 Yacht, 131 Yacht and Ocean 460. IMO III-compliant mtu propulsion solutions with mtu SCR system are available as an option for the 116 Yacht, 131 Yacht and Ocean 460 yachts. The agreement also covers the proven mtu NautIQ BlueVision NG_Basic automation solutions.

Rolls-Royce has been Sunseeker’s supplier of choice for engines powering yachts with a length of 20 to 47 meters for almost 30 years and has already delivered more than 1000 mtu engines to Sunseeker. Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is currently transforming from an engine manufacturer to provider of integrated sustainable power and propulsion solutions, offering marine customers solutions from bridge to propeller – with a focus on clean and climate-neutral future technologies.