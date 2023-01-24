MARAD announces nearly $20 mln in funding available for small shipyard

  • Home
    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the availability of nearly $20 million in Federal Fiscal Year 2023 funding to help modernize small U.S. shipyards and train the workforce.

    MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program strengthens the economic competitiveness of shipyards by providing grants that can be used to purchase equipment or provide employee training. In addition, these grants can support the purchase of American-made manufacturing equipment that support a wide range of jobs throughout our nation’s manufacturing base.

    MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded 323 grants totaling approximately $282 million since the program was first funded in 2008. Small Shipyard Grants are available to U.S. shipyards with fewer than 1,200 production employees. In July 2022, DOT announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 24 small shipyards in 19 states through the Program.

