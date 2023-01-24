2023 January 24 09:22

Pipeline Systems and Technologies supports 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its sponsor

The event will be held in the framework of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

Pipeline Systems and Technologies JSC supports the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its Sponsor. The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 16 February 2023, the second day of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress. The Congress participants will discuss Russia’s new infrastructure projects and the best international practices in hydraulic engineering and dredging.

Pipeline Systems and Technologies JSC is a Russian designer, manufacturer and supplier of solutions for corrosion protection and corrosion monitoring of steel pipelines, structures, underwater and harbor facilities. The company’s engineering subdivision selects elements of electrochemical protection system basing on calculations involving mathematical models and standards (both Russian and international ones) and develops related documentation for hydraulic engineering facilities.

The 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress will be held on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress will combine the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16). The Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and FSUE Natsrybresurs.

The industry focused exhibition will be organized in the lounge. Online streaming will be available.

Registration and advertising options >>>>