2023 January 23 17:56

Order book of Pella SK and Pella-Stapel numbers 12 projects

The order book of Pella SK, LLC and Pella-Stapel, LLC (assets of Norebo Group) numbers 12 fishing ships including two crab catchers of Project 3070; four mid-size processing trawlers of Project 3095, two mid-size processing trawlers of Project 1701 and four long-liners of Project 200101, says Norebo.

Besides, talks on expansion of Pella SK are underway in order to create conditions for construction of large ships.

Norebo is implementing 16 investment projects on construction of fishing ships for its companies in the Northern and Far East basins: 10 processing trawlers of Project 170701 at Severnaya Verf shipyard, four of which (for the Far East basin) are to be transferred to Pella SK. Other vessel – two trawlers of Project 1701 and four long-liners of Project 200101 – will be built by Pella SK.

Norebo says it is going to complete the construction of all ships within terms established in accordance with the Russian legislation.

Apart from shipbuilding Norebo considers it important to develop the domestic ship repair base. In view of that, the construction of a multipurpose complex has been launched in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It is intended for all types of ship repair including dock repair. Besides, designing of a ship repair facility for the Murmansk Region is underway.

Pella shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. Pella was privatized in 1992. Reorganization of Pella JSC was completed in November 2022 with Pella SK, LLC taking over the rights and obligations under shipbuilding contracts on construction of fishing ships and Pella-Stapel, LLC acting as a contractor (its assets were acquired by Norebo in spring 2022).

Pella SK, LLC and Pella-Stapel, LLC are under control of Norebo although the process of Pella’s property transfer to Pella SK has not been completed yet.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia, fish processing factories, a logistics center, cargo terminal Seroglazka and ship repair facilities in Kamchatka. From 2022, Norebo has been investing in the development of its shipbuilding company in the Leningrad Region. The group’s fleet numbers over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The holding’s transport company is engaged in fish products transportation by refrigerated ships. As of today, Norebo employs over 3,500 people. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.