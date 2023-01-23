2023 January 23 17:19

HHLA sees great potential for further growth in the Adriatic region



In 2020, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) signed a contract to take over a majority stake of 50.01 percent in the multi-purpose terminal “Piattaforma Logistica Trieste” (PLT) in the Italian seaport. During her visit HHLA CEO, Angela Titzrath, looks back on the successful development of the terminal and sees significant development of HHLA PLT Italy in Trieste.



Angela Titzrath, CEO of HHLA: “In 2020, we acquired a stake in HHLA PLT Italy in order to further expand our European network of terminals and rail connections. I am very proud to see that HHLA PLT Italy has developed into an important hub in the Adriatic region during the last two years. Here, we are already shaping the cargo flows of the future, successfully connecting the Adriatic region with the dynamically growing region of Central and Eastern Europe. I would like to thank all involved parties, the respective authorities and our Italian colleagues, who, despite the very challenging times, have always worked with dedication and motivation. Our aim is to further develop HHLA PLT's position as the Southern Gateway to Europe, and we are already planning and investing in the expansion of the terminal with pier eight to be build.”



Following the acquisition, HHLA PLT Italy has successfully started operations. Today, the terminal facilitates cargo flows between the Eastern Mediterranean, the Adriatic as well as Central and Eastern European growth markets. Leading shipping companies trust in HHLA PLT Italy and call weekly at the terminal with several container and ro-ro services, as well as general cargo services. Thus, customers in countries like Israel, Malta or Turkey are connected to the CEE region via the Trieste gateway.



Further, the port has excellent rail connections to CEE region with further infrastructure development in progress. HHLA PLT Italy has already launched weekly rail connections in recent months to various locations, offering its customers the climate friendly and sustainable onward transport by rail to the European hinterland and vice versa.



HHLA PLT Italy is a multipurpose terminal with a focus on container, ro-ro and conventional general cargo handling. In the last two years, HHLA has continued to invest in the development of HHLA PLT Italy and has already created more than 120 jobs at the Italian facility. With this investment, HHLA is positioning itself in the growing market on the Adriatic while expanding its European port and intermodal network.