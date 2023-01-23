2023 January 23 18:03

PD Ports boosts vessel calls with additional weekly service from Europe

PD Ports secured an additional weekly sailing between Rotterdam, Botlek and Teesport thanks to continued collaboration with shipping line A2B-online, according to the company's release.

The expansion of the service, which will start from the end of January, will increase sailings on the route to four times per week and increase the total number of containers handled via the route to 40,000 per year, further demonstrating how Teesport acts as the UK’s Northern gateway for international trade.

Building on a long-standing partnership that dates back to 2014, the commitment to an additional vessel call reinforces the confidence that global shippers have in Teesport, and PD Ports.

This particular service has been connecting Europe and the UK successfully since 2018, in addition to a bi-weekly Moerdijk to Teesport service that sees an extra 12,000 containers imported annually.



The news of an additional weekly service comes just a month after PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, also announced a brand new weekly service from the Baltics.