2023 January 23 16:13

The Port of Helsinki publishes a new digital safety induction

The Port of Helsinki has published a new digital safety induction, according to the company's release. In future, all persons working in Katajanokka, South and West Harbours are required to complete the Port’s safety induction online. The purpose of the safety induction is to go over the most important safety and security matters at the Port and instruct everyone working in harbour areas on safe working methods and the rules of the area.

The safety induction is a part of the induction of new Port employees.

In future, completion of the safety induction will be one of the prerequisites for the issuing of an access permit to harbour areas.

The employees of service providers operating at the Port are also required to complete the safety induction, especially if the company and its staff work in Port facilities or in the field areas of harbours.



The safety induction is available in Finnish, Swedish, English, Estonian and Russian.