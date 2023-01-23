2023 January 23 13:42

Liquid Wind partners with Umea Energi to set up third electrofuel facility for maritime sector

A feasibility study carried out by Liquid Wind in partnership with Umeå Energi confirms that there are excellent conditions for establishing Sweden’s third electrofuel facility for the maritime sector at the Dåva cogeneration plant in Umeå, according to the company's release.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Umeå Energi and their future-oriented vision which results in the possibility to jointly establish the first electrofuel facility in Region Västerbotten. The Dåva facility will follow the Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall facilities already being developed in Västernorrland. The transition to electrofuels in the maritime sector which uses 300 million tons of fossil fuels every year is very urgent. With electrofuel replacing today’s fossil fuels, carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by over 90%”, says Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind.

“As an energy company we play an important role in reducing both society’s climate footprint and the footprint from our operations. Capturing the carbon dioxide from the Dåva cogeneration plant will allow us to take yet another step towards circularity. Umeå Municipality has pledged that the city of Umeå will be climate neutral by 2030, and the municipality itself by 2040. The establishment of an electrofuel production plant at Dåva could be an important step in that direction”, says Jan Ridfeldt, CEO Umeå Energi.

All documents required for an investment decision are planned to be ready in 2024, with an expected production start in 2026.